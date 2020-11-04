1/
Grace Claprood
1933 - 2020
Grace (Caputo) Claprood 87

Worcester - Grace J. (Caputo) Claprood, 87 of Worcester passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with her devoted sons gathered at her bedside.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Friday, November 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

A prayer service will follow at 11:30 am. For further information or to leave a message visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
6
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
