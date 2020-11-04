Grace (Caputo) Claprood 87Worcester - Grace J. (Caputo) Claprood, 87 of Worcester passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with her devoted sons gathered at her bedside.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Friday, November 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.A prayer service will follow at 11:30 am. For further information or to leave a message visit