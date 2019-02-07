|
|
Grace C. Fulginiti 93
Shrewsbury - Grace C. (Berry) Fulginiti, age 93, longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Saybrook At Haddam Assisted Living in Haddam, CT. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Fulginiti. Loving mother of Sam Fulginiti his wife Lori of Old Saybrook, CT, Kathryn M. Fulginiti of Shrewsbury. Proud grandmother of Gigi Fulginiti and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Grace was born in Worcester, May 30, 1925, daughter of the late Stephen & Rella (Mayo) Berry. She graduated from Commerce High School, where she met the love of her life Frank; they married in 1948 and had 57 wonderful years together. Grace was a dedicated board member of Life Skills Inc. for many years; both she and Frank devoted their lives to their daughter Kathy and the organization that supported her. She will be remembered as a very social, caring and committed woman who made friends easily never missing a good Bingo or card game and was a true "Townie" in Shrewsbury and always delighted in her gardens "up the hill". God speed, you'll be missed. In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was predeceased by her three brothers; Edward, Robert & Richard and four sisters; Beatrice, Mabel, Irene & Dorothy. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, February 10th from 2-4pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main St. Shrewsbury on Monday at 10am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Please consider a contribution to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019