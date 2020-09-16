Grace Grundstrom, 90
Worcester - Grace M. (Williams) Linkevich, Laskowski, Grundstrom peacefully passed away on September 10, 2020. She had resided at Life Care Center of Auburn for the past 5 years. She was surrounded by family, love, faith, kindness, and compassion; the very same qualities that she exemplified in her own life.
Grace was born in Worcester to Grace E. (Nowell) Williams and John F. Williams on September 23, 1929. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard Linkevich Sr.; her husband Alfred Laskowski Sr.; her brothers, John and James Williams; her sisters, Ruth (Williams) Marcone and Marjorie (Williams) Coonan; her daughter Sandra (Linkevich) Harmon; her son Alan Linkevich; and her granddaughter Kristen Linkevich.
Grace is survived by her husband Robert Grundstrom; her children Gail (Linkevich) Kustigian and her husband Harry of Leicester; Richard Linkevich Jr. and his wife Diane of Palm Harbor, FL; and Alfred Laskowski Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Sturbridge. Her grandchildren are Kimberly Harmon, Amy (Harmon) Orsi, Brian and Brett Kustigian, Richard Linkevich III, Karrie (Linkevich) Grassia, Ashley Linkevich, and Alfred Laskowski III. Great Grandchildren are Aaron, Ryan, Avery, Gabrielle, Christopher, Matthew, Joseph, Tyler, Cole, Mason and Chase. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and friends.
Grace graduated David Hale Fanning Trade School and attended Worcester State College. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa parish in Worcester and the Worcester Senior Center, where she taught arts and crafts. She enjoyed reading and was very proficient with solving crossword puzzles. Family was everything to Grace. She was happiest hosting family holidays until her health declined and her children took this over. She made friends easily with style and grace. Her talents were many and her faults were few. Grace truly embraced the values of the "greatest generation", such as giving without wanting recognition or anything in return. 'You are our sunshine".
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pernet Family Health, 237 Millbury St. Worcester, MA 01610, or the Leicester Food Pantry, 761 Main St. Leicester, MA 01524.
A funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 with a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com
. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Funeral home attendance is limited, based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirement. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St.