Grace R. (Ceffalo) Guerra, 95
WORCESTER - Grace R. (Ceffalo) Guerra, 95, formerly of Brookdale at Eddy Pond, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester, after struggling for many years with dementia and complications of COVID-19. Her husband of 69 years, Frank J. Guerra died in 2015, Grace is survived by two sons, Frank J. Guerra, Jr. and his wife, Marion of Paxton and Michael Angelo Guerra and his wife, Doreen of Barre; her daughter, Marilyn Benander and her husband, Carl of Auburn; a sister, Lucy Ushkurnis of Worcester; five grandchildren, Matthew Rabidou and his wife, GiGi, Carl Michael Benander and his wife, Sophie, Dan Guerra and his wife, Stephanie, Justin Guerra and his wife Michele, and Alicia Pike and her wife, Amy; six great-grandchildren, Anna and James Rabidou, John Guerra, Madelyn and Evelyn Grace Benander (named in honor of her great-grandmother) and Hannah Guerra; as well as many nephews and nieces.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of William "Vito" and Lena (Troio) Ceffalo; and had worked for many years as a hairdresser for Rob Roy Beauty Salons. She was a graduate of the Ollis Beauty Academy. Grace was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Andrew the Apostle Parishes. She enjoyed summers at Old Orchard Beach with her husband and grandchildren, her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Trinity Hospice for the care, comfort and compassion provided to Grace at the end of her life.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements which will be private
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020