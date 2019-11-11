|
|
Grace Hansen, 103
Holden - Grace O. (Flint) Hansen passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Nursing Home in Worcester. Grace would have celebrated her 104th birthday on November 28th. Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, she was a daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Brewster) Flint. Her beloved husband, Henry Hansen passed away in 1979.
Grace attended Shrewsbury High School and was a buyer for Strands Ski Shop for many years. She was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Worcester where she had many friends. Grace was an animal lover with a very kind heart. She enjoyed skiing and was a member of the Scandinavian Ski Club. She played golf well into her nineties and she loved to dance.
Grace will be lovingly missed and remembered by many nieces and nephews including Ruth Rojcewicz and her husband, Edward of Rutland, Carol van Leeuwen and her husband, Philip of Aiken, SC and Helvi S. Brock of West Boylston; her dear friends, Alida and Michael Pastyrnak, Ruth Runvik, and Ruth and George Johnson; as well as many close friends. In addition to her husband, Henry and her parents, she was predeceased by eight brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Grace's family from 10 to 11 am on Thursday, November 14 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton where Grace will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019