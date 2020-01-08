|
|
Grace L Osborn
Shrewsbury - Grace Louise Osborn, 89, of Ayer Massachusetts, b Worcester MA 4/16/1930, formerly of Shrewsbury, MA and Zebulon, NC died Jan 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Olive and Benjamin Wainwright of Worcester MA. She was married to the late David Osborn of Zebulon NC. She was the sister of the late Carolyn Ware of Florida. She is survived by her three children William Osborn of Ayer and his wife Karon, Lawrence Osborn of Maui Hawaii and his wife Carlene, and Lois Wing of Raleigh NC and her husband Gregory. Grace also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grace worked at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology for many years as a graphic artist and photographer and also worked for many years in the production department at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.
Grace was an avid photographer, artist and quilter. She traveled with her husband David to many exotic destinations on bird watching trips. As a young girl in Worcester she would walk to the Art Museum and learned art by observation and immersion, and painting became a lifelong passion of hers. She painted 'fabulous fakes' of some of the great artists. Her quilt topics ranged from the traditional to mathematical progressions to African mysticism. She was an avid reader and was gifted in the art of finding four leaf clovers in the grass! And she loved Tootsie Rolls!
Always known as Granny, one member of the family put it succinctly, she was everyone's Granny, her beauty, talent, intelligence, and sweetness will be missed by all.
A memorial service is being planned for later this year.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020