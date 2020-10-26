1/1
Grace (Manning) Prior
1929 - 2020
Grace E. Prior

DOUGLAS - Grace E. (Manning) Prior of Douglas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Camillus Health Center Northbridge Massachusetts on October 24th, 2020.

Grace was born May 5, 1929 to the late John Philip Manning and Phoebe Blake Manning. She was predeceased by her husband Kendall in 2016. She leaves 4 daughters; Rebecca Plasse and her husband Michael of Cumberland RI, Cynthia Jannetti and her husband Domenic of Mendon, Lauren Seaver and her husband Mark of Sterling, Marcia Nedroscik and her husband Robert of Danville IN. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, Thomas Plasse of Tuscon AZ; Nicole Plasse of Lincoln RI, Nathaniel Jannetti and his wife Sun and great granddaughter Yuna of Lancaster CA, Matthew Seaver of Nashua NH and Eric Seaver of Sterling; Kendall Nedroscik and his wife, Jenny and great grandson Henri of Santa Monica, CA and Sara Nedroscik of Frisco, Texas. She was predeceased by her siblings Louise Lekberg, Doris Buxton, Ruth Knight, John Manning, and Philip Manning.

Grace was a graduate of Douglas Memorial High School. She and her husband Kendall lived their entire married life in Douglas and raised their 4 daughters there. Grace was a stay at home mother and loved being a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. After her children were grown, she worked part-time at the Banning Floral Shop in Northbridge where she was able to be with one of the things she loved most, plants and flowers. Grace had beautiful gardens and it gave her great pleasure to spend many hours tending them. In addition to gardening Grace had a love of cooking, reading, sewing and knitting. When she wasn't engaged in those activities you could find her painting, pressing flowers or partaking in anything related to arts and crafts. She loved the Lord and her church. She was a member of the Valley Chapel in Uxbridge, and was previously a member of the First Congregational Church in Douglas. She was also involved in many Bible worships and prayer groups throughout her life.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the St. Camillus staff as they became her family during the pandemic.

A graveside service will be held at the Douglas Center Cemetery. Donations may be made to Valley Chapel of Uxbridge 14 Hunter Rd. Uxbridge MA 01569.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
