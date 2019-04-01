Home

Grace Salem


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Salem Obituary
Grace Salem, 86

Shrewsbury, MA and Juno Beach, FL - passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Born in Worcester, MA on October 14, 1932 the daughter of Angelo and Mary Capoccia. She was the loving wife of Emil Salem from 1958 until his death in 2009. Grace devoted her life to her family and nurtured one that to this day is as close as you will find. We can think of no greater legacy. Grace liked preparing extraordinary family meals, taking long daily walks with her mother in Lake Park, a good homily, a clean house, the view of the fall leaves from the family home over a foggy Lake Quinsigamond, a perfect Sunday gravy, and the joy of an inseparable family she helped create. She is survived by her son John (wife Susan) of Tolland, CT, daughter Francine Rooney (husband Tom) of Shrewsbury, son Paul (wife Navyn) of Barrington, RI, son Andrew (wife Kelly) of Newton, MA, and 13 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in April.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
