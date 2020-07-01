Gracie Evelyn-Marie BulgerAuburn - Gracie Evelyn-Marie Bulger, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. She was 10 years old.Gracie was born in Worcester on July 15, 2009 a daughter to Athena Lee (Valerio) and Thomas Michael Bulger. She was a fifth-grade student at Swanson Road Intermediate School in Auburn and was looking forward to transitioning into the Auburn Middle School. Gracie had a love for music and enjoyed listening to genres ranging from Dean Martin all the way to Five Finger Death Punch. She particularly enjoyed the drums and enjoyed listening to her father play and also watching countless YouTube videos of drum solos. She enjoyed horse riding, dance parties, school and going on walks with her family. She leaves a void in their hearts that can never be filled.She will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Thomas and Athena Bulger; her loving siblings, Quinn T. and Zoey A. Bulger; her Nana and Papa, Ken and Lisa Valerio of Auburn and her Grammy, Jean Bulger of Rutland; a village of aunts and uncles including, Kenny Valerio of Auburn, Cherilyn Bulger and Corinne Bulger, both of Sunderland; a cousin, Logan Crovello of Rutland; several extended family members and many friends.She was predeceased by her grandfather, Terry Bulger who died in 2014.Gracie's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the CP Clinic Care Team for the exceptional care provided to her and also to the Auburn Public School System for giving Gracie every opportunity and loving and caring for her as if she was their own.Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Monday, July 6th from 9:00am until 11:45am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park. Gracie's family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust Attn: Gift Services 401 Park Drive, Suite 602 Boston, MA 02215.