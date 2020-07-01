1/1
Gracie Bulger
2009 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gracie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gracie Evelyn-Marie Bulger

Auburn - Gracie Evelyn-Marie Bulger, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. She was 10 years old.

Gracie was born in Worcester on July 15, 2009 a daughter to Athena Lee (Valerio) and Thomas Michael Bulger. She was a fifth-grade student at Swanson Road Intermediate School in Auburn and was looking forward to transitioning into the Auburn Middle School. Gracie had a love for music and enjoyed listening to genres ranging from Dean Martin all the way to Five Finger Death Punch. She particularly enjoyed the drums and enjoyed listening to her father play and also watching countless YouTube videos of drum solos. She enjoyed horse riding, dance parties, school and going on walks with her family. She leaves a void in their hearts that can never be filled.

She will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Thomas and Athena Bulger; her loving siblings, Quinn T. and Zoey A. Bulger; her Nana and Papa, Ken and Lisa Valerio of Auburn and her Grammy, Jean Bulger of Rutland; a village of aunts and uncles including, Kenny Valerio of Auburn, Cherilyn Bulger and Corinne Bulger, both of Sunderland; a cousin, Logan Crovello of Rutland; several extended family members and many friends.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Terry Bulger who died in 2014.

Gracie's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the CP Clinic Care Team for the exceptional care provided to her and also to the Auburn Public School System for giving Gracie every opportunity and loving and caring for her as if she was their own.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Monday, July 6th from 9:00am until 11:45am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park. Gracie's family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust Attn: Gift Services 401 Park Drive, Suite 602 Boston, MA 02215.

www.callahanfay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Losing a child is a pain that can never heal in time. It is a pain that will stay in your heart forever. We are standing silently right behind you in this hour of your grief.

May your child rest in eternal love and peace.
A Mom
July 1, 2020
How sad
Adorable gone too soon
May she Rest In Peace
Her memory be eternal
A Mother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved