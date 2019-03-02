|
|
Graden L.P. Lolar, 68
Whitinsville - Graden L.P. Lolar, 68, of Whitinsville passed away on Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Suzanne (Bernard) Lolar.
Mr. Lolar was a veteran of the United States Army, 1st Infantry Division, the United States Border Patrol and was employed as an Immigration and Naturalization Services Agent for the US Government for 24 years before his retirement in 2000. After retiring, Mr. Lolar had recently been a seasonal employee with the Town of Millbury DPW.
Graden was born April 6, 1950 in Old Town, ME as part of the Penobscot Indian Nation and the Maliseet Indian Tribe. He is the son of Leon Dennis and Elsie Camella (Paul) Lolar and was a graduate of the University of Maine, Orono, ME. He was extremely proud of his Native American heritage, loved the outdoors, yard work, hunting, boating, camping, traveling, a car enthusiast and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 34 years, he is survived by his daughter, Bridget M. Casey and her husband Sean of Maine, his son, Eric S. Parker and his wife Caren M. Van Buren of Brockton, MA, one sister, Mildred Raymond and her husband Edmund of SC 10 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held on Tues. March 5, 2019 at 3 PM in The BUMA Funeral Home, 480 Church St. Whitinsville.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019