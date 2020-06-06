Grady Jefferson
1952 - 2020
Grady Jefferson, 68

Worcester - Grady Jefferson, 68, beloved husband of Brenda (Hughes) Jefferson, passed away Friday, May 29,2020 at UMass Memorial in Worcester Mass. A private prayer service will be held on Friday, June 12th from 10-12 Noon at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. A public graveside going home service will be held at 12:30 in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. COVID-19 social distancing rules and wearing a mask are required to be followed. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
12:30 PM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
