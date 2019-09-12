|
|
Grant Milner, 87
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Grant Milner, 87, passed away on September 11, 2019 from natural causes.
Grant led a full life and traveled far from his upbringing in Bradford, New Hampshire. There is his military service to the country in the Army that included 16 months on the front lines of the Korean war, followed by his duties as a drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. There are the work things lined up like tin soldiers; a past in artesian well-drilling, an Engineering degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology, earned while raising two young children, a few years on a research team at MIT, employment at various national and multi-national corporations - concluding with his retirement from Millipore Corporation.
And then there is Grant's family life. Not only did he raise four of his own children, he and his wife took in 'extras'; children who for whatever reason needed a home.
Grant would tell of his skill at feeding bottles to three infants at the same time. He was married for just shy of fifty years to Jacquelyn Cordelia Milner (March), a woman who gave him a run for his money with her sharp mind and wild spirit. She brought him true love and died after being cared for by him through a long illness. At the age of seventy-five, Grant was lucky to find love and companionship again with Glenda Philips. They met while touring the world with the Young at Heart Chorus and shared many wonderful years together.
Grant loved traveling and camping, reading, current events, history and politics. He valued moments of self-sufficient solitude that offered him time to ponder. He was an intelligent, kind and handsome man and he will be missed.
He is survived by his four children Michael, Jim, Bonnie and Tom; grandchildren Nicole, Andy, Ben, Kate, Ian, Cody and Aspen; great grandchildren Olivia, Adeline, Mackenzie, Julian and his companion Glenda Philips.
Funeral services and burial in Brookfield Cemetery will be private for the family. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019