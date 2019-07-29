Home

1953 - 2019
Greg William Howard, 65

AGAWAM, MA - Greg William Howard, 65, of Agawam, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, July 26, 2019 at Baystate Hospital in Springfield.

Greg was born on October 27, 1953, a son of Earland and Raelene (Coburn) Howard.

He had many struggles right from birth but he had a fighting spirit, he was kind hearted and a gentle soul who brought great joy to his family and friends.

Greg is survived by a sister, Gail Churchill and her husband Neal of Barre, MA and four brothers, Dana Howard of Winchendon MA, Neal Howard and his wife Carol, of W. Boylston MA, Mark Howard and his wife Judi of Anson ME, Milo Howard and his wife Paula of W. Boylston MA, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Earland B. and Raelene C. Howard of Holden MA and a sister, Jeri E. Rayworth of Sterling MA.

A graveside service will be held for Greg's family in Lexington Flatts Cemetery in Lexington TWP, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
