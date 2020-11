Gregg G. Balcom, 65Worcester - Gregg G. Balcom, 65, of Worcester, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.A calling hour will be held on Friday, December 4 from 9:45 – 10:45 am at St. Paul's Cathedral, 38 High St., followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. For a full obituary please visit: