Gregory J. Angelini
LEOMINSTER - Gregory J. Angelini, a widely respected Leominster attorney, died peacefully on November 28. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Donatelli) Angelini, to whom he was married for 51 years.
Born in Leominster on June 24, 1946, he was the son of Domenic and Emily Angelini. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Wesleyan University and Cornell Law School, where he was a gifted athlete and student.
After law school, he returned to Massachusetts as an attorney for State Mutual Life Assurance Company, now Hanover insurance Company, but left that position to join former Judge Richard Comerford in his law practice in Leominster. Shortly thereafter, he established his own firm, where he worked until his retirement earlier this year. For many of those years he practiced law by himself, aided by a large staff of paralegals and other assistants, but from time to time he also employed and mentored many young lawyers, all of whom, with his encouragement, moved on to successful careers in the law. The breadth of his law practice was extraordinary. He was a skilled trial lawyer and particularly loved the challenge of representing clients in court in both civil and criminal matters. He was the legal advisor to many businesses in the Fitchburg and Leominster area, was skilled as a labor lawyer, representing several cities and towns and School Committees, and was an expert in estate planning and probate law, contract law, family law and municipal law. For many years, he served as Town Counsel for the Town of Boylston. His clients were as varied as his practice.
He was a proud and active member of the North Worcester County Bar Association and also of the Worcester County Bar Association, which he served as a member of its Executive Committee for several years. He was a long-time trustee of the Worcester County Law Library Trust. Among his greatest pleasures were his relationships with other lawyers, with whom he had a well-earned reputation for friendship and collegiality. He was consistently happy in his work and in his ability to resolve, by force of his character and ethic and with the respect held for him by other lawyers, even the most contentious of disputes. He was a model of professionalism.
He and Pat were high school sweethearts and were inseparable. She and their two daughters and their grandchildren were the loves of Greg's life. His many friends included countless classmates of his daughters Emily and Laura. He followed his children to wherever their schooling took them, accumulating a large collection of paraphernalia and an expanded family from Cushing and Deerfield Academies, Syracuse University, Boston College and Boston College Law School. As the saying goes, he "never missed a game." He was an extraordinary father and husband and particularly enjoyed time with his family skiing at Okemo and summering in West Harwich.
Greg will be remembered as an uncommonly good, honest, generous and friendly person and for his ready and broad smile. His ambition never intruded on his concern for others.
He was a supporter and Board member of numerous civic organizations and social service agencies in Leominster and Fitchburg and for many years was a member of the Oak Hill Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, his two daughters, Emily Mitchell and her husband David of Singapore and Laura Angelini Heller and her husband Jake Heller of Hingham, his four grandchildren, Ella and Brooks Mitchell and Johnny and Anna Heller, his brother, Michael P. Angelini of Worcester, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by general donation to the Pan-Mass Challenge. https://donate.pmc.org/ www.richardsonfuneralhome.net