Gregory Gerrish

Gregory B. Gerrish, 68WORCESTER - Gregory Bruce Gerrish, 68, of Worcester, died Tuesday, September 29th in St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by his wife of ten years, Cheryl Rupolo; his sons, Joseph Gerrish and his partner, Lindsey Quinlan, Gary O'Neal and his wife, Sasha, and Taylor O'Neal and his partner, Danielle Bloh; his daughter, Jenna Gerrish and her partner, Kyle Parent all of Barre; two brothers, James Gerrish Jr. and his wife Corrine of Walpole and Cameron and his wife, Victoria of Norway, ME; two sisters, Karen Hall of Enfield, NH and Debra Gerrish of Canaan, NH and eight grandchildren, Layne, Rylan, Aubrey, Carter, JoJo, Kalyi, Isabella and Anastasia.He was born in Waltham, the son of James M. and Gloria (Gray) Gerrish and was a graduate of Babson College. He had worked as an accountant and financial advisor for NSD Warehouse and Distributing Systems, Inc. Greg will be remembered as an avid golfer, and for his love of time spent at his home on Crystal Lake in New Hampshire, enjoying his pontoon boat he had owned since the age of 19. Oil painting is one of Greg's favorite pastimes.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, is assisting the family with arrangements.