Gregory E. Grass, 65
AUBURN - Gregory E. Grass, 65, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Cheryl H. (Harmon) Grass.
Greg was born Auburn, Maine and raised throughout New England. He was the son of the late Calvin F. and Jane R. (Robertson) Grass.
In addition to his wife Cheryl, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Stevens and her husband Jeffrey of Auburn, Stephanie Blundell and her husband Robert of Murrieta, California, Allison Cesena and her husband Marshall of Huntersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Victoria, Alexander, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Vincent, Juliana, Oliver; siblings, Calvin Grass and his wife Deborah, Miriam Walker and her husband Pete, Rebecca Fisher and her husband Charles; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Elizabeth Wescott.
The Grass family would like to express their gratitude to all the doctors and staff of Dana Farber, 7th floor as well as all of those at VNA Hospice Care for their compassionate care.
Honoring Greg's wishes, his family, with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift . To view his complete obituary or leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019