Gregory M. King, 63Sterling - Gregory M. King, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 13, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. He was born in Burlington, VT on October 30, 1956, the son of Harvey and Barbara (Jaibur) King and lived in Vermont for most of his life before moving to Sterling in 1992.He leaves his loving wife of 43 years, Carolyn F. (Fisher) King; his sons, Garett King of Sterling, Michael King and his fianceé, Lisa of Worcester; his daughter, Courtney O'Brien and her husband, Sean and grandson, Sean of Sterling; his brother, Randy King and his wife, Laurie King of Blackstone; his sister, Julie King and her husband, Donald Richard of Newburyport; his sister-in-law, Jill King of Essex Jct, VT; a dear aunt, Beverly Murphy and her family of MD, his mother and father-in-law, John and Ann Jackson of Burlington, VT; brothers and sisters-in-laws of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dogs, Daisy, Lenny, and Molly. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Kenneth King.His father was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force growing up, so Greg and his family spent time living in various state and countries. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1974, Greg attended UVM. He then worked at his parent's businesses, Harvey and Sons and King's Kove Restaurant, both in Vermont. Greg worked for Altria for 30 years. After retiring in 2012, he and his family started a new adventure and opened Emerald City in Westminster. He was devoted to his loving family and had a fondness for Greyhounds. Greg actively supported and volunteered his time to help and care for Greyhounds over the years. He will be remembered as being comedic and an avid cook. No one ever left his kitchen hungry.Funeral services are private and will be held at a future date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greyhound Friends, Inc., 167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit