Gregory R. Malm, 59
TEMPLETON- Gregory R. Malm, 59, of Templeton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Gregory was born October 11, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of the late Philip and the late Virginia (Haas) Malm. He graduated from Assumption College and was a letter carrier in the Leominster area for many years. He was a fan of all Boston sports but the Bruins were his favorite. He was a wonderful husband and father and absolutely cherished his granddaughter.
He leaves his wife of 28 years, Maria E. (Lawless) Malm; one son, Christopher Malm and fiancé, Joenise Robles of Fitchburg; one daughter, Ashley Malm of Templeton; granddaughter, Adalina Malm; three brothers, Daniel, Donald, and David Malm; his mother-in-law, MaryAnn Dwyer of Framingham; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Teddy. Gregory was predeceased by his brother Stephen Malm.
Calling hours are Monday, November 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner. The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 19, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 25 Lake Ave., E. Templeton. Burial will follow in Pinegrove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Gregory's family encourages everyone to be tested to be a potential kidney donor as his brother, David is currently awaiting a donor.
Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner is directing arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit
www.mackfamilyfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019