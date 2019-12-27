|
Gregory Glenn Moss, 56
SUTTON, MA/ BROOKSVILLE, FL - Gregory Glenn Moss, age 56, passed away on December 22nd at Oak Hill Hospital, with his family at his side, after years of declining health. He was born in Whitinsville Hospital and grew up in Sutton. He attended school in Sutton and Blackstone Valley Tech. He served in the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Dupuis) Moss; two daughters, Sheila Moss Tuttle and her husband, Brendon and Samantha Murray and her husband, Anthony; his parents, Mike & Sheila Moss of Sutton, MA; brothers, Wayne Moss and his wife, Tracey of Sutton, MA and Dean Moss and his wife Aline of North Grosvenordale, CT; many aunts, uncles and cousins in MA and Canada. He was predeceased by his grandsons, Declan Dean Moss and Baby Boy Murray.
Greg worked as a mechanic most his life at Mike's Truck Service, Clutch & Brake and Charlton Well, before moving to Florida where he worked as a mechanic at various garages earning him the nickname Ratchet, before retiring due to the injury that eventually claimed his life.
He was a very caring person with a quirky sense of humor that he somehow retained during the last trying years. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements are with the Merritt Funeral Home in Brooksville FL, will be held Saturday, Jan 4th in Florida.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019