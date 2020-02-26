Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St Anne Church
20 Boston Road
Southborough, MA
Gregory J. Polanik, 87

SOUTHBOROUGH - Gregory J. Polanik, 87, of Southborough passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after a period of declining health.

He was the beloved husband of Edna G. (Lewis) Polanik for over 56 years.

Born and raised in Worcester, he was the youngest child of late Grzegorz and Catherine (Kapulka) Polanik. He was active in the Polish Falcons Club, and served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Czestovhowa Church in Worcester. Over the years Gregory held many jobs including working at Coca Cola, Arrow Automotive and Bose. He served his country in the Army National Guard for 38 years, and he particularly remembered the blizzard of 1978, where he was gone from home for over a month. Gregory was an active member of St Anne Church of Southborough where he regularly volunteered his services where ever he was needed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Clark, her husband James; Lisa Polinak and her husband Ric Rutledge; three grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Clark and Miles Rutledge; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 28, from 4 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 am at St Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Greg's memory to Support s, Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or .

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
