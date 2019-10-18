Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Greta (Davis) Nichols


1929 - 2019
Greta (Davis) Nichols Obituary
Greta M. (Davis) Nichols

LANCASTER - Greta M. (Davis) Nichols, 90, formerly of Sterling, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Elmira, New York and raised in Pennsylvania, Greta was the daughter of Frank and Greta (Hubley) Nichols. She lived over 20 years in Maine and 25 years in Sterling before moving to Lancaster in 2007. Her husband for over 50 years, Ted Nichols died in 2003.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by two sons, David Nichols of Freedom, NH, Gary Nichols and his wife Catherine Vo Nichols of Ludowici, GA; three daughters, Donna Espe and her husband, Larry of Lancaster, Penny Nichols and Laurie Nichols both of California; a brother, Robie Davis of St. Louis, MO; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Besides her husband, Greta is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Nichols and two brothers, Thomas and Francis "Dugan" Davis.

Greta received her formal education in New York and Pennsylvania, and worked at Siver Insurance Agency in Lancaster. After her retirement, Greta worked part time as a greeter at the Walmart in West Boylston for 10 years. She was a member of The Village Church of Seventh-Day Adventists in Lancaster. Family and friends were important to Greta. She enjoyed socializing and spending time with her family. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was known for her owl collection and love of people.

A prayer service by her gravesite will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village Church of Seventh-Day Adventists, 75 Sawyer Street, South Lancaster, MA 01561. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. To offer a condolence or to share a memory please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
