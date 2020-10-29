1/1
Gretchen Jolicoeur
1931 - 2020
Gretchen H. Jolicoeur, 89

Shrewsbury - Gretchen (Hegvig) Jolicoeur, 89, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Gretchen was the loving wife of 69 years to Richard G. Jolicoeur.

Born in Worcester, she was a graduate of Commerce High School and worked for many years at the Hebert Candy Mansion in Shrewsbury. Gretchen was a long-term contributing member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury. She loved traveling to St. Thomas and Maine and enjoyed reading.

Gretchen leaves her children, Linda R. Davis of Shrewsbury and James R. Jolicoeur and his wife Susan of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren Jessica A. Munroe of Nashua, NH, Lauren A. Finacom of Shrewsbury, Christopher J. Jolicoeur of Brockton. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents William O. and Ruth E. (Parker) Hegvig, her three sisters, Virginia M. Hegvig, Phyllis A. Zona, and Jacqueline Frye.

In keeping with Gretchen's wishes, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at Gretchen's Tribute Page at: http://act.alz.org/goto/gretchen_jolicoeur. Arrangements under the direction of Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury. To view Gretchen's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
