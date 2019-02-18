|
|
Gretchen Siegrist, 61
Shrewsbury, MA - Gretchen (Van de Houten) Siegrist, 61, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on February 16, 2019 at Westborough Healthcare. She is survived by her parents, John and Mary Gay Van de Houten, and her siblings Tina Miller, Lisa Szafranski, Ken Van de Houten, and Doug Van de Houten. She was the mother of Clara Wolf, Alexandra Babbist and Jeffrey Siegrist and grandmother of Ian Wolf and Ava Babbist. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gretchen's name may be made to Rosie's Place, www.rosiesplace.org. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to Casper Funeral Services, 187 Dorchester St. Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019