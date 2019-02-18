Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Siegrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen Siegrist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gretchen Siegrist Obituary
Gretchen Siegrist, 61

Shrewsbury, MA - Gretchen (Van de Houten) Siegrist, 61, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on February 16, 2019 at Westborough Healthcare. She is survived by her parents, John and Mary Gay Van de Houten, and her siblings Tina Miller, Lisa Szafranski, Ken Van de Houten, and Doug Van de Houten. She was the mother of Clara Wolf, Alexandra Babbist and Jeffrey Siegrist and grandmother of Ian Wolf and Ava Babbist. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gretchen's name may be made to Rosie's Place, www.rosiesplace.org. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to Casper Funeral Services, 187 Dorchester St. Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now