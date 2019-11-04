|
Gretchen (Carlton) Swett 1935 - 2019
Ormond Beach FL, Formally of Shrewsbury, MA - Gretchen (Carlton) Swett, 84 passed away on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the Halifax Health-Hospice in Port Orange Florida.
Gretchen was born in Worcester, MA to the late Nicholas S. Carlton and Elizabeth (Hayden) (Carlton) Freeman. She lived most of her life in Worcester and raised her children there. She lived in Shrewsbury, MA before moving to Florida in 1991. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Richard N. Carlton who died in 1944, and Frank H. Carlton who died in 2015.
She received her Bachelor's degree in Special Education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1977. Gretchen worked as an elementary school teacher for many years. She also worked at the Leo Management Company in Hopkinton.
Gretchen had a passion for stock car racing and would regularly attend the local stock car races at the former Westborough Speedway, and Thompson CT. Speedway. She would faithfully watch the Daytona 500 every year. Gretchen loved the mountains, shopping, knitting, and caring for her beloved dogs.
She is survived and will be missed by her eight children, Carl Swett of Hawaii, Karen Huebner of Florida, Doreen Swett of Worcester, Steve Swett and his wife Joan of Arkansas, Dianne Pica of Florida, Sandra Swett of Southbridge, Dawn Safer and her husband Alan of Worcester, Richard Swett and his wife Karen of Florida.
She also leaves fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family in the future.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019