Guido D. D'Alessandro
Shrewsbury - Guido " Guy" D'Alessandro, 84, died peacefully at his home in Florida on April 28, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Guido was born in Worcester, MA on April 8, 1935, the youngest son of Fausto and Anna D'Alessandro who came to this country in the 1920's from Italy. He attended Shrewsbury High School and went on to Holy Cross College in Worcester. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard, Yankee Division. Guido graduated from Boston College Law School and began his illustrious legal career with the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Field Attorney in Maine. He then went on to work for the Federal Government as a Special Agent for the Intelligence Division for the Internal Revenue Service. He was one of 10 Special Agents in Massachusetts assigned to the Secret Service Division of the Treasury Department in the Organized Crime Division under the direction of then US Attorney General Robert Kennedy. He also served as the Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as well as General Counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Social Service. He was very active in local politics and served on the Shrewsbury Town Counsel and General Counsel Industrial Development Finance Authority.
His entrepreneurial spirit guided him into the business arena and together with his brother Hugo, formed an armored car operation in Central MA. Serving as Chief Financial Officer of Mass Transport, Inc, the company grew to become the largest independent armored car company in New England, with routes in all six New England states.
His unbridled enthusiasm and unyielding spirit made him an incredible husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is predeceased by his wife of thirty-five years, Ann J. Zamarro and leaves behind four daughters; Ann Early, of Chelmsford, MA, husband William Early and their sons William and Peter, Amy D'Alessandro of Woburn, MA, Lisa Chase and husband Roy Chase of Santa Monica, California and their daughter Emily Amanda and Jessica D'Alessandro of Fort Myers, Florida.
Always up for a card game, Guido enjoyed hunting, boating and hot air balloon trips. Following his retirement he loved to travel and could always be found with one or more daughters in his favorite places; the Cape, Martha's Vineyard, New York City, South Beach Miami or Key West, Florida.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 3, at 12 Noon in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Interment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019