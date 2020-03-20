|
|
Guillermo "Billy" "Bill" "G" Caraballo Jr., age 41
Worcester,MA/Los Angeles,CA - With the deepest sorrow we announce that on Monday, March 9, 2020, Guillermo Caraballo passed away after a sudden cardiac event in Los Angeles, CA.
He is survived by his parents: Aracely and Guillermo Caraballo, Sr.; his life partner: Karissa Ayeni, and their dog Staxx, of Los Angeles, CA.; his brother and sister-in-law: Luis and Mary Caraballo, of Auburn; his nephew: Corey Caraballo; as well as by siblings: Jorge, Brenda, Yadira, Quetcy, and Kelly Caraballo; and many more extended family members and friends across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Columbia.
Guillermo was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. Growing up, he was an active member of St. John's church. He always displayed a gift for the arts. His origami skills were so great that his works were exhibited at both the Higgins Armory Museum and the Worcester Public Library. From a young age, he developed an affinity for Asian cinema leading to the development of an extensive collection of rare and hard-to-find films. He also had a tremendous baking skill, garnering him many praises from the lucky recipients of his goods.
He graduated from WPI with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He worked for HP after college. He also worked as a teacher with the Worcester Public School system.
In pursuit of a dream, in 2007 he moved to LA to attend the Los Angeles Film School. He graduated with certifications in both cinematography and editing. His IMDB page lists his many credits from projects he was a part of https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3177152/ . He most recently worked as a Field Technician/Projectionist for New Box Solutions.
His Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Guillermo.Caraballo.DP will remain open for all friends and family to post memories and photos of the times shared with Guillermo. Due to the covid-19 outbreak, a celebration of Guillermo Caraballo's life is being postponed to a later date. He will be profoundly missed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020