Gurlie I. (Hitchings) Perron, 77
SPENCER - Gurlie I. (Hitchings) Perron, 77, of Spencer, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
She leaves her husband of 61 years, Roger E. Perron, her daughters Darlene C. Kruckas and her husband Robert of Brookfield, Charlene M. Dacey and her husband Thomas of Spencer and Francine M. Purinton and her husband David of Southbridge, five grandchildren Melanie (Michael), Joshua (Kristina), Thomas (Monique), Amanda (Joseph), and Matthew (Leanne), six great grandchildren Zachery, Dylan, Wyatt, Gabriella, Madilynn and Easton, her sister in law Sr. Constance Perron of CT.
Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Russell and Irene (Lachambre) Hitchings. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton.
Gurlie was a special lady who would light up a room with her smile and make people laugh with her quick wit. A friend to everyone she met, even the workers at the Big Y knew her name. One of her favorite things to do was to serve up Apple Crisp at the church bazaar for many years. She also was known for her famous meatloaf which she brought to many, in their time of need. She enjoyed playing Bingo, crossword puzzles and hosting game nights at the home she loved so much.
Gurlie was a woman of faith who prayed daily and had a deep devotion to God. She was a dedicated wife to the absolute love of her life, Roger.
Gurlie will be missed by her family and many others who had the pleasure of being part of her life.
She was active in many local organizations including a 30 year volunteer with the American Red Cross in Worcester, member and past President of the Spencer Fire Dept. Women's Auxillary, past member of Bay Path Chapter #114, and volunteered for the Martha Mary Guild at the former St. Mary's Church in Spencer.
A Funeral Mass for Gurlie will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., in Charlton. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations can be made to the Melha Shriners, P.O. Box 5115, Springfield, MA 01151. The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
