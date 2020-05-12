Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gustaw Kurowski Obituary
Gustaw Kurowski, 92

Worcester - Gustaw Kurowski, 92, of Worcester passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. His wife Bronislawa (Jachimczyk) Kurowska died in July of 2019. He is survived by his children; daughter Ania Paluch and her husband Wayne Bechard of Westford, MA; Regina Paluch of Worcester; sons, Michael and Jerry Kurowski of Poland; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was born in Obludzin Poland a son of Stanislaw and Stefania (Brzesinska) Kurowski.

Mr. Kurowski immigrated to the United States in 1984 with his family. He worked as a machine assistant at County Heat Treat company in Millbury for many years before his retirement. Gustaw enjoyed planting his vegetable gardens and sharing with friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and particularly enjoyed sharing his time with his friend Wieslaw Deptula.

Services are private. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a condolences or a memory on a digital guestbook at www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
