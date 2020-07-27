Guy J. Coppolino, 100



BARRE - BARRE- Guy J. Coppolino, 100, of 17 Elm Street, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in the presence of his family.



He leaves behind his 3 sons, John J. and his wife Lana, Carmelo G. and Peter J. and his wife Mary, all of South Barre; 6 grandchildren Matthew, Patricia, Kristy, Stephanie, Peter (PJ) and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren Jack, Charlotte, Mariela, Josephine, Emma, Ava, Ryen, Shane and Eiley; many nieces and nephews.



Guy always said there is nothing more important than family and he truly loved time spent at birthday parties and especially celebrating Christmas Eve. He also leaves his longtime friend Clarice Jannette. Guy was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Mary (Spano) Coppolino, 2 brothers (Carmelo and Dominic) and two sisters (Ida and Sara) and his granddaughter Beth.



Guy was born on July 21, 1920 in South Barre. The son of Carmelo and Santa (Puglia) Coppolino, who both emigrated to the US from Oliveri, Messina, Italy in 1909 and 1913. Guy attended the South Barre Primary School (Italian or Baby School) in South Barre. He completed school in the 8th grade to start working at the Barre Wool Combing Company. He worked at the Barre Wool Combing Company for 38 years and finished his career with the Quabbin Regional School District. Guy was an Army Corporal in the US Army during World War II where he was a radio operator in Europe and Iceland. His passions for life, outside of his family, included gardening (vegetables and many varieties of fruit trees and bushes), growing and eating garlic, hunting, raising rabbits and pigeons, playing cards, carpentry, playing and teaching the accordion and dancing!



A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held on July 30,2020 at 11:00AM in St.Josephs Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store