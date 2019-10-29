|
|
Guy S. Fortugno, Jr. 64
Nashua, NH - Guy S. Fortugno, Jr. 64, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health. He was born in Clinton, Massachusetts on September 16, 1955, to the late Guy S. and Viola (Scesny) Fortugno.
Guy attended Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg, MA and graduated from Holy Apostle College in Cromwell, CT. He lived in Nashua for the last 37 years, and had been a resident of Greenbriar since 2014.
He was a dedicated communicant at St. Patrick's Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a quiet, gentle man, unwavering in his faith to God and the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church was his main interest, wanting to be a priest from the time he was 4 years old. Lifelong medical problems prevented him from being admitted into the Priesthood. He spent time as a Brother in Alfred, ME, and then worked for Lowell Shoe before becoming fully disabled.
He enjoyed walking around town, people watching on Main St, and getting a coffee several times a day at Dunkin Donuts. He enjoyed making rosaries to donate to the church and to missions. He would attend every Mass on Sunday mornings, walking to Dunkins for a coffee in between services. For several years, he lived across the street from St. Patrick's Church and he could see the church from his seat on the couch. If he saw a funeral procession pulling up, he would walk over and attend the funeral.
He is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Fortugno of Winchendon, MA, Sandra Morin of Litchfield, NH, Janice Ledoux of Nashua, NH, Betty Ingerson of Leominster, MA and Viola Cioffi of Claremont, NH, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home, 26 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday October 30th at St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, NH with burial immediately following at St. Louis Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019