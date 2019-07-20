|
Guy M. Froehlig, 89
Worcester - Guy M. Froehlig, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of six years, Edith (Lichtenstein) Froehlig; a daughter, Karen Froehlig, of Canton; a son, Eric Froehlig, of New York; a sister, Jeanne Levy, of Scottsdale, AZ; and 2 grandnieces: Gretchen and Mariel.
A prior long-time resident of Long Island, NY, with a second home on the Maine coast, Guy was born in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Rudolph and Adelaide (Harbeck) Froehlig. He attended Bayside High School in NY, earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and received his Masters Degree in Engineering from Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and worked as an engineer and consultant in the printing industry for many years. An inventor, Guy was the owner of several patents involving phonograph record albums and a method for instantaneous molding and curing of a liquid material into a solid article.
He enjoyed making jewelry, dealing and refinishing antique furniture and was an avid competitive equestrian. He was also a marathon and triathlon athlete, often finishing first in his age group and running up to 7 marathons a year.
An open house will be held at his Worcester home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joy of Music Program, 1 Gorham St. Worcester. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019