Guy I. Orcutt, 91
AUBURN - Guy I. Orcutt, a longtime resident of Auburn died peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with his loving family at his side at the age of 91. He was the husband of the late Noreen D. (Fleming) Orcutt with whom he shared 59 wonderful years in marriage.
Born and raised in Worcester, Guy was the son of the late George E. and Mildred (Freeman) Orcutt. Guy dedicated 37 years to Melville Shoe, where he also served as Union Shop Steward for many of those years. Soon after his retirement, he began to find new interests, and settled on furniture re-upholstery. For the next 25 years he developed a loyal client base throughout southern New England restoring ornate and antique furniture from which he derived great pride and joy. The looks on the faces of his many happy customers made his labor of love all worthwhile, a passion he enjoyed until the age of 80.
Guy and Noreen truly felt blessed to have shared those 59 years together. They remained unquestionably committed to each other as was demonstrated during their last fourteen years together as Noreen had been in poor health, requiring her to be moved to an Alzheimer's unit during the last eight of those years. Guy was determined to be at her side every day, making sure she was well cared for and was not in need of anything. Always doing the right thing, for the right reasons.
He spent much of his youth playing sports from his Crompton Park base as a football halfback and a baseball pitcher, on teams that often traveled throughout the region. He was an accomplished candlepin bowler and a Worcester County doubles champion in table tennis. At the age of 42 he took up the game of golf which he played into his 80's, where he developed many friendships and loved to travel with various men's groups throughout the area. He was a big Boston sports fan, especially so with his beloved New England Patriots.
He is survived by his children, James T. Orcutt and his wife Christine of Boston, Carol Gemme and her husband Pierre of Rutland; cherished grandchildren Cameron J. Orcutt of New York City, Kelley M. Orcutt of London, England, Melissa Hallaman and her husband Brian of Rutland, Deanna Gemme and her partner Craig Silverman of Delray Beach, Florida; great grandchildren Renee, Matthew, and Jonathan Hallaman of whom he was so proud; and many nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his sister Mary (Orcutt) Chojnacki and brother James F. Orcutt.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Guy's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, April 22 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn with his burial following at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Guy's memory to The Rutland Food Pantry, c/o St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 484, Rutland, MA 01543. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019