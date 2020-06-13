Guy R. Wills, 74



SHREWSBURY - Guy R. Wills, 74 of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at UMass Medical Center surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Guy was born on August 23, 1945 in Teaneck, New Jersey, one of two sons to the late John and Anne (Murray) Wills. He worked as a truck driver and was also a senior material handler for Sanofi Pasteur for over 20 years. Guy was a hardcore Harley Davidson's and motorcycle enthusiast who participated and even helped organize numerous bike runs for local charities. He also loved and looked forward to his annual getaway to Jamaica with his wife, Christine.



Guy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Christine A. (Michalak) Wills; two granddaughters, Alyssa Brescia and her husband Alec of Shrewsbury and Hannah Parke of Shrewsbury; a great grandson, Hunter Brescia and a great granddaughter, Isabella Brescia. He is also survived by his brother, John "Jack" Wills and his wife Sandra of New Jersey; four nephews, Jack Wills and his wife Audrey, James Wills and his wife Lori all of New Jersey, James Paradise and his wife Mandie of Rochdale, MA and Jason Cronin of Spencer, MA; a niece, Stephanie Paradise of Kissimmee, FL; three great nephews, Trent Wills and Tucker Wills and his wife Heidi all of New Jersey and Carlos Perez of Rochdale, MA; a great niece, Destinee Perez of Rochdale, MA. Guy is predeceased by his son, John Parke who passed away in 2019.



A funeral Mass for Guy will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Burial at Mt. View Cemetery in Shrewsbury will be held privately and at a later time. Calling hours are on Wednesday, June 17th from 9:00-10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester prior to departure for his funeral Mass.



For those that will be attending services for Guy, please remember…During the visitation and funeral services, social distancing and the wearing of face masks is paramount.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA. 01605.





