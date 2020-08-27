Gwen (Gero) Perron, 89Oxford - Gwen (Gero) Perron, 89, formerly of Oxford and South Yarmouth, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, peacefully with her daughters by her side in Rockledge, FL. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life of 57 years, Ernest Perron. She is survived by her three children, Robert Perron and his wife Judith of Fiskdale, Margaret Greene and her husband Stephen of Palm Bay, FL and Elizabeth Lowry and her husband Stephen of Melbourne, FL; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; two brothers Robert Gero of Whittier, CA and Raymond Gero and his wife Joan of Oxford. She was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of Joseph and Fannie (Antinarella) Gero.Gwen had a lifelong love of books and information. She enjoyed traveling with Ernie after his retirement and they shared an enthusiasm for bird watching. Some of her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, painting, and baking. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Viera, FL, and the Ladies Auxiliary Council # 6125 of Rockledge, FL. Mostly, she loved being a mother and grandmother, spending as much time as she could surrounded by family.A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing local arrangements.