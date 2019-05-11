|
|
Gwendolyn M. Rogers
SHREWSBURY - Gwendolyn M. (Smith) Rogers, 96, formerly of Crescent St., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough.
She leaves three children, Raymond Rogers and his wife Susan of Millbury, Gay (Shea) Sheary and her husband Martin and Peter Rogers and his wife Cindi, all of Newbury, NH; three grandchildren, Christopher Shea and his wife Christina of Saco, ME., Carolyn Brickman and her husband Donald of Worcester, Allison White and her husband Kurt of Charlton; four great grandchildren, Connor and Kiera Shea, and Abigayle and Hunter Brickman. Her husband, Raymond D. Rogers, two sisters, Flora (Thayer) Burr, Gladys Obey, and a brother, Edward Smith, all predeceased her.
She was born in Cambridge, youngest daughter of George A. and Bessie M. (Nourse) Smith, and grew up in Arlington, graduating from Arlington High School and Framingham Business College. She lived in Shrewsbury most of her life.
Gwen worked at Barnard's Department Store in Worcester until its closing and Filene's Department Store until her retirement. She was once an active member of the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury had also been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. One of her greatest joys was spending summers at Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, from the time she was young until health difficulties prevented her from traveling.
Gwen's family would like to thank the staff at Beaumont in Westborough for their kind and compassionate care while she was a resident.
A CALLING HOUR will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. on THURSDAY, MAY 16 at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH of SHREWSBURY, 19 Church Road, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE in the church at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019