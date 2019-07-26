|
|
Rev. H. Allen Tadgell, Jr., 90
CHARLTON - Rev. H. Allen Tadgell, Jr., 90, of 88 Masonic Home Rd., formerly of Oxford, died Tuesday, July 23 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Joyce E. (Smith) Tadgell, his daughter Kimberley J. Marchand and her husband Robert of Georgetown, MA, sisters-in-law Dorothy Jean Dresser of Dripping Springs, TX and Pauline H. Smith of Greenville, NH, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Mark A. Tadgell in 2016.
Rev. Tadgell was the pastor at the former Leicester Federated Church for 14 years, retiring in 1994. He also served at First Congregational parishes in Winchendon, Wilmington, and Fairhaven. Born in Medford, he was the son of Henry A. Tadgell, Sr. and Esther L. (Dale) Tadgell. He graduated from Belchertown High School and American International College in Springfield, and earned his Master's degree in Theology from Boston University.
Allen spent summer vacations at the family home in Wolfeboro, NH and enjoyed boating and fishing. He was an avid Red Sox fan.
A Memorial Service for Allen will be held on Saturday, August 3 at the First Congregational Church of Leicester, 1 Washburn Square, Leicester at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: First Congregational Church of Leicester and Leicester Unitarian Church.
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019