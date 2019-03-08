|
H. Donald Desroches, Jr., 67
HOLDEN/DUXBURY - H. Donald Desroches, Jr., 67, affectionately known as "Dizzy," passed away peacefully at his home in Duxbury on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Born in Roswell, New Mexico, Don was the son of the late Herbert D. and Marcia Ann (LaPrade) Desroches and lived his formative years in Holden before moving to Duxbury. His best friend and wife of 22 years, Nina P. (Smith) Desroches died in 2012.
Don graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1970. He was a long time heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4.
He enjoyed most outdoor activities including riding his Harley-Davidson, snowmobiling and going to the beach. In recent years, you could find Don sitting in his back yard in Duxbury enjoying the wildlife and feeding wild turkeys, deer and even coyotes. He was fun loving and looked forward to spending time with his family and friends.
He will be will be missed and lovingly remembered by his sister, Darlene A. Belisle of Jefferson; four brothers, Douglas A. Desroches and his wife, Holly of Shrewsbury, David A. Desroches and his wife, Cindy of Holden, Daniel A. Desroches of Holden and Dennis A. Desroches and his wife, Cindy of Granby; nephews and nieces; grandnephews. Besides his wife and parents, Don is predeceased by a sister, Debra A. Holmes and his beloved grandnephew, Shayne M. Desroches.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Don's family from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, March 12, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Don's family will gather in the spring for a graveside service at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Don's name to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Brattle St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019