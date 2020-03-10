Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Garabedian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Garabedian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Garabedian Obituary
H. Hoover Garabedian, Esq., 91

WORCESTER - H. Hoover Garabedian, Esq., 91, a longtime Worcester Attorney passed away Sunday, March 1 in UMASS Medical Center.

He leaves his daughter, Dr. Dina Garabedian of Miami, FL; five cousins, Joseph D.K. Garabedian, Jr. of Whitinsville, Richard E. Garabedian of Hillsboro, CA, Dr. Charles Garabedian of Shrewsbury, Dr. Martha Ann Urbanowski of Southbridge and Varsenig Cotter of Worcester and his longtime friend, Tony Gaval of Worcester. Hoover was born in Worcester, the son of Armenia immigrants, Krikor and Mariam (Baghdassarian) Garabedian. He graduated from Northbridge High School, Northeastern University and received his law degree from Boston University. Following college Hoover spent some time pitching in the Minor Leagues for the former New York Giants and St. Louis Browns.

Hoover was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in June of 1955 and has been practicing law in the City of Worcester ever since.

Visiting Hours Hour to Celebrate the Life of Hoover will be held Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -