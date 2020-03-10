|
H. Hoover Garabedian, Esq., 91
WORCESTER - H. Hoover Garabedian, Esq., 91, a longtime Worcester Attorney passed away Sunday, March 1 in UMASS Medical Center.
He leaves his daughter, Dr. Dina Garabedian of Miami, FL; five cousins, Joseph D.K. Garabedian, Jr. of Whitinsville, Richard E. Garabedian of Hillsboro, CA, Dr. Charles Garabedian of Shrewsbury, Dr. Martha Ann Urbanowski of Southbridge and Varsenig Cotter of Worcester and his longtime friend, Tony Gaval of Worcester. Hoover was born in Worcester, the son of Armenia immigrants, Krikor and Mariam (Baghdassarian) Garabedian. He graduated from Northbridge High School, Northeastern University and received his law degree from Boston University. Following college Hoover spent some time pitching in the Minor Leagues for the former New York Giants and St. Louis Browns.
Hoover was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in June of 1955 and has been practicing law in the City of Worcester ever since.
Visiting Hours Hour to Celebrate the Life of Hoover will be held Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at
