H. Virginia Mason Obituary
H Virginia (Nelson) Mason, age 93

Worcester - died Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Meadows Rehabilitation Center, Leicester, MA. She was wife of the late Earl R. Mason, who died in 2004.

She was born in Worcester and was the daughter of the late Conrad and Syster (Johansson, Nelson) Anderson. She received her education in Worcester schools.

Virginia was employed for many years as a waitress at the Spanish Grill.

She enjoyed playing bingo, and going on trips with the Senior Center, especially to Foxwoods.

She is survived by two daughters and three sons, Raymond R. Mason and his wife Cecelia, George Mason of South Carolina and Donald Mason and his wife Candance of Georgia; twelve grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one great, great granddaughter; a brother, George Nelson; two sisters, Lillian Lambos and Shirley Mondor; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Dionne, Violet Jablonski, Marjorie Taylor, a brother William Nelson and a grandson Richard S. Mason.

It being her wish, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Nordgren Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Worcester is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
