Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church
635 Grove Street
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church
635 Grove Street
Hagop "Jake" Tashjian, 88

WORCESTER - Hagop "Jake" Tashjian, 88, of Worcester, Died Sunday, April 7th. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia M. (Barsamian) Tashjian; his three sons, Steven M. Tashjian and his wife, Gina of Boylston, Mark M. Tashjian and his companion, Debbie in Arizona and Michael M. Tashjian and his wife, Darlene of Rutland; five grandchildren, Adam, Ara, Alexis, Brianna and Rachael and three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Quinton and Rawlston. He was predeceased by his son, Jake "Ogie" Tashjian, Jr. and his brother, Harry Tashjian.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Misak and Araxi (Mazmanian) Tashjian; and had served in the Army Corps of Engineers as part of the occupying force in Germany. Jake had owned and operated Jake Tashjian Plumbing and Heating before retiring. He was a member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, the DAV, American Legion and the Master Plumber's Association.

His visitation is Thursday, April 11th 10:00 until 11:00 AM in the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove Street followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
