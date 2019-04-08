|
Hagop "Jake" Tashjian, 88
WORCESTER - Hagop "Jake" Tashjian, 88, of Worcester, Died Sunday, April 7th. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia M. (Barsamian) Tashjian; his three sons, Steven M. Tashjian and his wife, Gina of Boylston, Mark M. Tashjian and his companion, Debbie in Arizona and Michael M. Tashjian and his wife, Darlene of Rutland; five grandchildren, Adam, Ara, Alexis, Brianna and Rachael and three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Quinton and Rawlston. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Tashjian.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Misak and Araxi (Mazmanian) Tashjian; and had served in the Army Corps of Engineers as part of the occupying force in Germany. Jake had owned and operated Jake Tashjian Plumbing and Heating before retiring. He was a member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, the DAV, American Legion and the Master Plumber's Association.
His funeral is Thursday, April 11th with a service at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 the morning of the funeral at church. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019