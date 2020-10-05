1/1
Haig Arakelian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Haig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haig Arakelian, 63

Worcester - Haig Arakelian, 63, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UMass Hospital.

Haig was born in Springfield, MA, son of the late Roxanne (McAlian) Warshaw, and grew up in Worcester. Haig was a well-known chef in Worcester and had spent ten years at the former Plaza Club. He also catered private events for many years with Tom's Delicatessen. Most recently he was a chef at the Worcester Recovery Center, having previously managed the kitchen at Fairlawn Rehabilitation.

Haig will be greatly missed. He had a huge heart with lots of love to give. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to make you laugh, no matter the situation. Time with family and friends was important to him and he shared his passion for people through his passion for cooking. Haig was a member of Saint Stephen's Church in Worcester. He enjoyed antiques, animation, beaches, travel, and the "wonder of it all".

Haig is survived by his father and step-mother, Capriel and Simone Arakelian of Springfield; a brother, Kapriel Arakelian of North Oxford; twin sisters, Marina Arakelian Merian and her husband Daniel, and Melanie Owens and her husband Blake, all of Framingham; a half-brother, Garo Arakelian of Enfield, CT; a half-sister, Seta Marangoudakis and her husband Peter of Windsor, CT; his former wife and dear friend Sandra (Pichierri) Arakelian, with whom he lived; a beloved aunt, Martha Bedrosian and her partner Stephen De Fronzo of Jamaica Plain; two step-sons, Abdallatif "T" Almelhem of Dubai and Jamal Almelhem of Kuwait; a step-daughter, Sarah Al-Molhem and her husband Jonathan Lloyd of Worcester; two step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his step-father, Miles Warshaw.

Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, when a Funeral Service, celebrated by Der Mikael Der Kosrofian, will begin at Noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester.

(the funeral service may be viewed via "live stream", by visiting the funeral home web site and selecting the "live services" tab.)

Face masks and social distancing will be required to attend the calling hours and funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, by visiting www.lls.org.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved