Haig Arakelian, 63
Worcester - Haig Arakelian, 63, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at UMass Hospital.
Haig was born in Springfield, MA, son of the late Roxanne (McAlian) Warshaw, and grew up in Worcester. Haig was a well-known chef in Worcester and had spent ten years at the former Plaza Club. He also catered private events for many years with Tom's Delicatessen. Most recently he was a chef at the Worcester Recovery Center, having previously managed the kitchen at Fairlawn Rehabilitation.
Haig will be greatly missed. He had a huge heart with lots of love to give. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to make you laugh, no matter the situation. Time with family and friends was important to him and he shared his passion for people through his passion for cooking. Haig was a member of Saint Stephen's Church in Worcester. He enjoyed antiques, animation, beaches, travel, and the "wonder of it all".
Haig is survived by his father and step-mother, Capriel and Simone Arakelian of Springfield; a brother, Kapriel Arakelian of North Oxford; twin sisters, Marina Arakelian Merian and her husband Daniel, and Melanie Owens and her husband Blake, all of Framingham; a half-brother, Garo Arakelian of Enfield, CT; a half-sister, Seta Marangoudakis and her husband Peter of Windsor, CT; his former wife and dear friend Sandra (Pichierri) Arakelian, with whom he lived; a beloved aunt, Martha Bedrosian and her partner Stephen De Fronzo of Jamaica Plain; two step-sons, Abdallatif "T" Almelhem of Dubai and Jamal Almelhem of Kuwait; a step-daughter, Sarah Al-Molhem and her husband Jonathan Lloyd of Worcester; two step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his step-father, Miles Warshaw.
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, when a Funeral Service, celebrated by Der Mikael Der Kosrofian, will begin at Noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester.
(the funeral service may be viewed via "live stream", by visiting the funeral home web site and selecting the "live services" tab.)
Face masks and social distancing will be required to attend the calling hours and funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, by visiting www.lls.org
.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com