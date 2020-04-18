|
Haig Minasian, 95
Westborough - Haig Minasian, 95 of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the comforts of his home with his loving family by his side. His wife of 47 years, Maxine (Belumeur) Minasian, predeceased him in 1996.
Haig was born in Worcester, one of three children to the late Hagop and Verkin (Simonian) Minasian. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1942. Haig served as an aircrewman, during WWII for the United States Navy. After the service, he graduated from the University of Washington in 1955. Haig worked as an Architect for The Architects Collaborative in Cambridge. A firm headed by world-renowned Architect Walter Gropius. Haig later worked with Max Urban Inc., a New York City Firm. Haig was instrumental in the design and construction of several schools, one of which was Westborough High School in 1965. He further worked in Kuwait as an architectural consultant and in Nigeria as a project architect.
Three daughters survive Haig; Melanie McKeon of Athol, Elisa Minasian of Colorado and Margaret Minasian of Westborough and a son, Michael Minasian of Washington; two grandchildren, Christel McKeon of Athol and Meghan Chiasson of Florida; three great-granddaughters; a brother, Mardiros Minasian and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Nevart "Rose" Minasian.
Services for Haig will be held privately, and he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife at Hope Cemetery. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Haig, please visit his guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020