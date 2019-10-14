Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Rutland, MA
View Map
Hapet Surabian


1930 - 2019
Hapet Surabian Obituary
Hapet S. Surabian, 89

Rutland/ Marco Island, FL - Hapet S. Surabian passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Worcester, MA after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 89 years old.

Hapet was born in Worcester, MA on June 18, 1930. He graduated from Boys Trade High School and proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He worked for many years as a photo engraver at the former Woodbury and Company in Worcester. He retired to Marco Island, Florida. After retirement from work he spent time traveling and spending time with family and friends. He loved photography and gardening. He was a handyman for all who needed help and could fix everything. He was an avid Red Sox fan.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Worcester for their wonderful compassionate care of Hapet.

Hapet leaves behind his wife of 46 years Carol A. (Evans) Surabian; 4 children- Ruth Ann Lynch and her husband Michael of Millville, MA, Edwin Surabian and his wife Jennifer of Phoenix, AZ, Michael Surabian of Worcester, MA and Gary Surabian and his wife Judy of Wake Forest, NC; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters- Anna Belcufine and Helen Genatossio; a brother- Harold Surabian; a brother-in-law Richard Evans, a sister-in-law Donna Evans of Rutland, MA; a brother-in-law Jay Evans of Worcester, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery in Rutland. Donations in Hapet's memory may be made to Veteran's Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01605. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
