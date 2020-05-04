|
|
Harbig "Harvey" Thomasian
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Harbig "Harvey" Thomasian, son of John and Sema (Goshgarian) Thomasian, age 91, died May 1, 2020 at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, MA.
Harvey was born on July 27, 1928 and resided in North Brookfield until the last six months of his life, at which time he lived with his daughter Brenda. His parents immigrated to the United States from Armenia about 1926. Harvey graduated from North Brookfield High School in 1945 and worked at the family-owned Thompson's Market in town. He met Phyllis (Berthiaume) and they married in 1949, settling in North Brookfield where they lived for their married life of 44 years until her death in 1994.
Harvey joined the North Brookfield Police Department in 1956 and served thirty-one years on the force, nineteen of which were as Chief of Police. During these years he was instrumental in supporting his beloved town of North Brookfield. He was actively involved in the schools and numerous community organizations which supported the children and families of the town. He made sure that at Christmas time no family went without food or toys. Harvey touched the lives of many young people struggling to find their way. He retired as Chief of Police in 1987. His next years were filled with golf, gardening and playing a huge part in his children and grandchildren's lives. He married his second wife,Claudia (Gardner) Beaudoin in 1996. They enjoyed winters in Florida and summers in North Brookfield spending time with family and friends. The last six months of his life were spent enjoying his great grandson's athletic accomplishments and time with his two beautiful great granddaughters. He loved playing pitch and winning, riding his scooter, watching westerns and as he would say, "living each day as a gift". We loved him, we're grateful for his life, and we will miss him for the rest of our lives.
Harvey is survived by his wife Claudia; daughter Brenda Heiniluoma of Rutland, MA; son John Thomasian and wife Belinda of North Brookfield, MA; his loving sister Julie Broman of North Brookfield, MA; grandsons Daniel and wife Sabrina of Rutland, MA, John and wife Natasha of New Braintree, MA, Jeffrey and wife Lauren of North Brookfield, MA; great-grandchildren Paxton, Leah and Audrey. He was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis; a sister Susan Zabek; twin brother Danny; brothers Aram, George, Peter and son-in-law Robert Heiniluoma.
Due to Covid-19, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Harbig Thomasian Scholarship Fund, North Brookfield Savings Bank, 35 Summer St., North Brookfield, MA 01535. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020