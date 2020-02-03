|
|
Hariklia Milios, 86
Webster - Hariklia (Claire) Milios, 86, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center with her family at her side. Hariklia was born June 13, 1933 in Vorio Epirous, Greece. She is the daughter of Vasilios and Olympia Karayiannis.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Demetrios Milios, her two children Christos Milios of Webster, MA, Celia Milios of Shrewsbury, MA, her beloved grandson Haralambos and his wife Georgia, her great grandson Christos of Nicosia Cyprus, and her sister Alexandra Besbea of Kalamata, Greece. She was a member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and loved spending time with them. Claire always said, that the love of family is unconditional love.
The funeral will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Webster. Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery, Webster. Calling hours will be held at the church at 35 Lake Parkway, Webster on Wednesday, February 5 from 5PM to 8 PM, with a Trisagion prayer service at 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020