Harlene M. (Flanders) Trapasso
LEICESTER - Harlene M. (Flanders) Trapasso, 79, of Pine Ridge Drive died Wednesday, November 27 in UMass Memorial Hospital.
Harlene was predeceased by her husband, Francis Trapasso who died in 1978. She leaves a son Matthew R. Colaianni of Worcester, two daughters; Candy M. Smith and her husband Joe of Spencer and Theresa M. Yetto and her husband Joe of Canaan, New York, three brothers; Gene Flanders of Florida, Harvey Flanders of Auburn and Gary Flanders and his wife Cathy of Worcester, five grandchildren; Stephanie, Joey, Brianna, Acacia & Kadin, six great grandchildren; Damien, Kendra, Cole, Aliyana, AJ & Jadae and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Robin Flanders.
Harlene was born in Marlborough, daughter of Harland and Evelyn (Sullivan) Flanders. She graduated from Northborough High School and Worcester State College. She enjoyed baking, playing the piano and drawing. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who will always remember her as being silly and fun loving.
At Harlene's request funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019