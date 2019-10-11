|
Harold E. Ahlquist, Jr.
HOLDEN - Harold E. Ahlquist, Jr., 95, died Sunday morning, October 6, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center. Before his time there, he lived in Holden for over 50 years. He was predeceased by Shirley (Friel) Ahlquist, his loving wife of 64 years in 2013, and his brothers Merton & Stanley Ahlquist.
He leaves his daughter, Gail and her husband David Rajala of Boylston, and his son, Stephen Ahlquist of Holden and his wife, Colleen of Worcester. He also leaves his granddaughters, Jennifer & Caitlin Rajala of Boylston, Dr. Kristin Rajala Jarret and her husband, Adam of Watertown, and his grandsons, Jason & Justin Ahlquist of Worcester.
Harold was born in Worcester on June 3, 1924 to Harold, Sr. and Irene (Anderson) Ahlquist. He grew up in the city, and soon after graduating from Commerce High School, enlisted in the Army Air Corps to serve in the Second World War. He served in Europe, flying supply and transport missions during and after the war, and returned home in 1946.
Harold graduated from Worcester Junior College, and began working at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. of America in 1948. In the years that followed, he received a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University and graduated from the advanced management program of Harvard Business School. He served on the board of Fairlawn Hospital, and was a member of the Financial Executives Institute (FEI). He retired from State Mutual in 1986 as Senior Vice President and Controller.
Harold and his wife, Shirley were active in the Worcester community for many years. They loved traveling, especially in the U.S. and Europe, often enjoying time in Naples and Marco Island, Florida. They were members of a social dance group with whom they enjoyed many wonderful times, and took regular ski and golf trips with a close group of friends nicknamed "The Loonies." They were also longtime members of the Worcester Country Club.
While Harold had many accomplishments in life, some of his greatest were being a devoted husband who cared for his wife until her passing, a loving father who led by example, and a joy of a grandfather who provided countless adventures and memories to his granddaughters and grandsons.
He was a beautiful painter, and loved to listen to and join in singing & dancing. He knew how to tell a great joke, and how to laugh. He was a skilled skier, an avid & talented golfer, and he loved nature & gardening, watching birds, fishing, boating and spending time by the ocean.
Harold was a blessing and a joy. He was a man who lived his faith rather than preaching it, and he knew how to take pleasure from the hardest and most tedious tasks. He loved life, and made it easy for those around him to love life, too. We will miss him dearly, but are grateful that he's at peace.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the kind and dedicated staff at Knollwood Nursing Center for their care of Harold during his time there.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, in at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, 65 Boys and Girls Club Way, Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019