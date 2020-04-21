|
|
Harold "Butch" Army, 81
Millbury - Harold "Butch" Army, age 81, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at CareOne of Millbury due to complications of Covid-19.
He was born on December 30, 1938 in Millbury to the late Anthony & Elna (Anderson) Army. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosalyn (Kauss) Army; his loving son, Todd and his wife, Lauren of Millbury; a sister, Nancy Lupienski of Gales Ferry, CT and her husband, Julian; a brother, Gordon Army of Worcester and his companion, Eileen and numerous nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Maxwell.
After attending Millbury High School, Harold enlisted with the U.S. National Guard giving two years of dedicated service. He worked for Harris Oil in Millbury for many years before working at General Motors of Framingham for 25+ years before eventually retiring in 1988. He also worked at Allegro Microsystems of Worcester and numerous years as assistant Tree Warden for the Town of Millbury.
Harold was a life member of the Centry Sportsman's Club in Auburn and enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching Star Trek. He most of all loved spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at CareOne of Millbury specifically Nurse Practitioner, Jen and the staff at Dr Thomas Patenaude`s office.
Due to the Covid 19 crisis services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Harold's memory to the Millbury Council of Aging, 1 River Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020